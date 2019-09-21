Indians' Carlos Santana: Registers 92nd RBI
Santana went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's win over the Phillies.
Santana came through with an RBI single to left field in the second inning, and the Indians would come away with a 5-2 victory. The 33-year-old slugger has now hit safely in four straight games and sits with 34 home runs and 92 RBI over 152 contests this year for the Indians.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Nears career high in homers•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Delivers 31st homer•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Tallies three runs•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Two extra-base knocks in loss•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Drives in three•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Cranks two more homers in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...