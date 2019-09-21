Indians' Carlos Santana: Registers 92nd RBI

Santana went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's win over the Phillies.

Santana came through with an RBI single to left field in the second inning, and the Indians would come away with a 5-2 victory. The 33-year-old slugger has now hit safely in four straight games and sits with 34 home runs and 92 RBI over 152 contests this year for the Indians.