Play

Indians' Carlos Santana: Registers 92nd RBI

Santana went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's win over the Phillies.

Santana came through with an RBI single to left field in the second inning, and the Indians would come away with a 5-2 victory. The 33-year-old slugger has now hit safely in four straight games and sits with 34 home runs and 92 RBI over 152 contests this year for the Indians.

More News
Our Latest Stories