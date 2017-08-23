Indians' Carlos Santana: Remains out Wednesday
Santana (back) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox.
Santana will spend another day on the bench following Monday's removal due to back spasms. He sat out Tuesday and could miss more time depending on how quickly he is recovering from the setback. Santana should be considered day-to-day for the time being, while Edwin Encarnacion draws another start at first base and Yandy Diaz gets the nod at DH.
