Indians' Carlos Santana: Returns to leadoff role Sunday

Santana will start at first base and lead off for the Indians in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Santana manned the leadoff spot for the Indians' first 35 games, but after slashing just .227/.331/.383 during that time, manager Terry Francona moved him down in the order. With rookie Bradley Zimmer getting the day off Sunday, Santana will slot back in atop the lineup for the first time since May 13, but it remains likely that he'll bat sixth of seventh more often than not for games in which Zimmer is in the lineup.