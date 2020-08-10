Santana went 1-for-2 with two runs scored and three walks in Sunday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the White Sox.

Santana's first run of the night came after he walked in the eighth inning and scored on a Franmil Reyes double. The 34-year-old Santana then reached on an infield single in the 10th and came around to score again on a Mike Freeman single for what would be the decisive run in the contest. Santana has been patient at the dish over the last four games -- he's drawn 12 walks and taken no strikeouts in that span. The first baseman is slashing .188/.451/.250 with one homer, nine runs scored and three RBI across 71 plate appearances.