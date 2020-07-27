Santana went 0-for-2 with two runs and two walks in Sunday's win against the Royals.

Although Santana hasn't recorded a hit over eight at-bats to begin the season, he's drawn four walks and scored twice in Sunday's 9-2 win. The 34-year-old had a career-best .281 batting average, 34 home runs and 93 RBI last season and has a .333 OBP to begin the 2020 campaign.