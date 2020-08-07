Santana went 0-for-1 with four walks, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 13-0 win over the Reds.

Now in his 11th big-league season, Santana remains an on-base machine. He leads the majors with 15 walks. Santana is also striking out a lot lately (10 strikeouts in his last seven games) and he still sits with just one homer, but that same discerning eye is there and the track record should buy him a lot of time on fantasy rosters.