Indians' Carlos Santana: Slugs 15th homer Tuesday
Santana went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 12-10 loss to the Red Sox.
The homer was his 15th of the season and fifth in the last nine games, as Santana has posted a .364/.488/.848 slash line during that hot streak with eight RBI and 10 runs. His overall performance in 2017 still remains off last year's pace, but the 31-year-old is capable of a big kick to the finish.
