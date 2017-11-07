Indians' Carlos Santana: Tendered qualifying offer by Cleveland
The Indians gave Santana a qualifying offer prior to Monday's deadline, the Los Angeles Times reports.
This year's qualifying offer is worth $17.4 million, and it's not completely unreasonable to think that Santana may be tempted to sign it, as he may be unable to secure a higher average annual value from a multi-year deal via free agency if he turns it down. While he failed to reach his career-high 34 homers from 2016, Santana delivered another steady line at the plate, hitting .259/.363/.455 with 23 long balls, 79 RBI, and 90 runs scored as an everyday contributor in a strong Cleveland lineup.
