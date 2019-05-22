Indians' Carlos Santana: Third homer in four starts
Santana went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks Wednesday in the Indians' 5-3 loss to the Athletics.
Francisco Lindor tied Santana for the team lead when he slugged his seventh home run of the season in the first inning, but Santana reclaimed sole possession of first place after taking Chris Bassitt deep in the bottom of the third. The first baseman has been the Indians' best all-around hitter throughout the season, but he's been particularly productive over his last six starts. During that span, he's gone 8-for-18 with three home runs, seven RBI, five runs and an 8:2 BB:K.
