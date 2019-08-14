Indians' Carlos Santana: Three-game homer streak

Santana went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run Tuesday in the Indians' 7-6 loss to the Red Sox.

Santana is in the midst of a nice heater at the plate, homering in each of the past three games while piling up seven runs and seven RBI. The veteran is currently on pace to surpass his career-best totals in all three of those aforementioned categories and will look to keep the hot streak going in Wednesday. He'll start at first base and bat third in the series finale with Boston.