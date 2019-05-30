Indians' Carlos Santana: Tremendous day at dish

Santana went 3-for-4 with two walks, a double, triple, home run, five RBI and four runs scored Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Santana had tremendous day at the plate, falling just a single short of the cycle. He began the effort with an RBI triple, his first three-bagger of the season. Later, in the fourth frame, Santana took Ryan Weber deep for a solo home run, his 10th of the season. Santana has maintained an uncharacteristically high .284 batting average through 231 plate appearances this season, while also providing 34 RBI and 33 run scored across 54 games.