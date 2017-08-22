Indians' Carlos Santana: Tried to play through back spasms Monday

Manager Terry Francona said Santana, who exited Monday's game prematurely, felt discomfort in his back prior to Monday's game, but the first baseman insisted on playing through the pain, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Francona indicated that he almost scratched Santana from Monday's lineup after the latter experienced muscle spasms while taking pre-game swings in the cage. The first baseman talked his way into the lineup, but the discomfort eventually caught up to him. "On his last at-bat, you could see it was bothering him," said Francona. "Then when he sat down, it kind of grabbed at him." The good news is that both, player and coach, don't seem overly concerned, but owners should expect to be without Santana for at least a day or two.