Torres agreed to a minor-league deal with Cleveland on Wednesday, which includes an invitation to spring camp, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Torres will look to latch on in the Indians' bullpen after posting a 4.21 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 67 appearances with Milwaukee last season. Though he fared much better in 2016, he will likely begin the upcoming campaign at the Triple-A level unless he's able to impress the organization this spring.