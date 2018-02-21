Indians' Carlos Torres: Signs with Indians
Torres agreed to a minor-league deal with Cleveland on Wednesday, which includes an invitation to spring camp, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Torres will look to latch on in the Indians' bullpen after posting a 4.21 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 67 appearances with Milwaukee last season. Though he fared much better in 2016, he will likely begin the upcoming campaign at the Triple-A level unless he's able to impress the organization this spring.
More News
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...
-
Podcast: Pay up for Jansen?
Scott and Heath present different philosophies that could lead you to a Fantasy championship...
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...