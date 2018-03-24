Indians' Carlos Torres: Will not make team
Torres failed to win an Opening Day roster spot, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
The Indians would like to keep Torres within the organization but the club will have to figure out a new deal for the 35-year-old in order to make that happen. During 67 games with the Brewers last season, Torres posted a 4.21 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 72.2 innings of relief. Expect a decision on his future within the coming days.
