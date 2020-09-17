Hernandez was activated from the paternity list Wednesday.
The 30-year-old will rejoin the active roster for Wednesday's contest, though he isn't in the lineup for the series finale against the Cubs. Hernandez has a .720 OPS through 46 games and should reclaim the starting gig at the keystone after the brief time away from the team.
More News
-
Indians' Cesar Hernandez: Placed on paternity list•
-
Indians' Cesar Hernandez: Singles three times•
-
Indians' Cesar Hernandez: Collects three hits•
-
Indians' Cesar Hernandez: Swats leadoff homer•
-
Indians' Cesar Hernandez: Enjoying nice series versus Detroit•
-
Indians' Cesar Hernandez: Productive night against Reds•