Hernandez will start at second base and bat second Thursday in Detroit.

Hernandez made 43 of his 57 starts out of the leadoff spot in 2020, but he'll cede table-setting duties to the righty-swinging Jordan Luplow, who gets the nod against Tigers lefty Matthew Boyd. Luplow is uncertain to be a fixture in the lineup versus right-handed pitching, so Hernandez could end up getting the larger share of starts atop the order if manager Terry Francona opts to take a platoon approach to the leadoff spot.