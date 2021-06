Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 10-4 win over the Orioles.

He led off the game by taking John Means (shoulder) deep on a 3-2 pitch, setting the tone for a big performance by the Cleveland offense. Hernandez has picked up his pace at the plate over the last month, batting .255 (28-for-110) through his last 27 games with seven of his nine homers on the year, 14 RBI and 16 runs.