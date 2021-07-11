Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Saturday's win over the Royals.
Hernandez has been seeing the ball well of late and made his presence felt in the fourth inning with a three-run shot off Mike Minor, his 15th long ball of the campaign. The slugger has already gone yard three times this month.
