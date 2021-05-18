Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Angels.

Hernandez got the scoring started early, taking Patrick Sandoval deep on the very first pitch of the game. The veteran infielder is up to 12 extra-base hits this season and has collected four multi-hit games over his last six appearances. He also struck out three times Monday, giving him 30 through 170 plate appearances.