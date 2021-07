Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double in Friday's 6-3 loss to Houston. He was also hit by a pitch.

The second baseman has gone 7-for-20 (.350) with a pair of homers, five RBI and four runs scored in his last five games. Hernandez is up to 13 long balls, 33 RBI and 48 runs scored through 338 plate appearances. He's slashing .222/.302/.404 as Cleveland's main leadoff hitter.