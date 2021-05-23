Hernandez went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-3 extra-inning win over Minnesota.
The second baseman saved the best for last Saturday -- his 10th-inning blast was his only hit of the game. It was a short homer down the right field line off Minnesota reliever Alex Colome. Hernandez has homered twice in his last five games. He's posted a .220/.303/.363 slash line with five homers, 13 RBI and 21 runs scored in 188 plate appearances overall.
