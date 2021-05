Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a double in the 4-0 win over the Royals on Thursday.

Hernandez had his sixth multi-hit game and third three-hit game of the season. The 31-year-old has been inconsistent this year, digging himself into multiple-game hitless streaks, but when he's on he tends to tally multiple hits like Thursday. In 129 plate appearances, he's slashing .205/.310/.304. That is his lowest career slash line to date, and he'll have to step it up if he is going to continue to lead off.