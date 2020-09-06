Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Brewers.

Hernandez has been able to get on base at a strong .360 clip through 176 plate appearances this season. This performance was no exception, with the highlight coming on a walkoff RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning off Josh Hader. Hernandez how has four multi-efforts in his last 13 starts and has racked up 20 runs scored to this point in the campaign as Cleveland's leadoff hitter.