Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Tuesday's victory over Detroit.
Batting leadoff, Hernandez got the scoring started by taking Tarik Skubal deep in the first inning. It was the sixth long ball of the season for the 31-year-old, who has been heating up in May, raising his season slash line to .223/.315/.380.
