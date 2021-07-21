Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 9-3 loss to the Astros.

Hernandez picked up his lone hit of the night late in the game when he doubled home two runs in the eighth. The 31-year-old has tallied at least one hit in six of his last seven games and 11 of 14 games he's played in this month. For the year, Hernandez is slashing .223/.298/.406 with 15 homers, 41 RBI, 54 runs scored and a 35:89 BB:K over 389 plate appearances. He's on track for the lowest hitting average of his of his career, largely due to the fact that he's striking out just under 23 percent of the time and has a .255 BABIP.