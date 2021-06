Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBI in Friday's 11-10 loss to the Pirates.

The second baseman keyed a late surge by Cleveland as it tried to climb out of an 11-1 hole, but his three-run shot in the seventh inning off Sam Howard was the only one of the team's 12 hits to go for extra bases on the night. Hernandez has picked up the pace in June, slashing .260/.345/.500 through 13 games with three of his 11 homers on the year and 11 of his 28 RBI.