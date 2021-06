Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a triple, two RBI, a run scored and one walk Wednesday against Baltimore.

Hernandez delivered a two-RBI triple in the sixth inning to put Cleveland up three. He's in the midst of a modest three-game hitting streak, but has scored five runs in that span. Overall, Hernandez has managed a .217/.305/.390 line with 42 runs scored and 23 RBI across 282 plate appearances.