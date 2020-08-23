Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a double, RBI and a run scored Saturday in the Indians' 6-1 win over the Tigers.

Hernandez is now up to five hits through the first two games of the series with Detroit after recording a double and a single in Friday's 10-5 loss. The second baseman is holding down a .279/.370/.375 slash line on the season, production that should keep him locked in as the Indians' top table setter. He's leading off again Sunday in the series finale, marking his 27th start atop the lineup in the Tribe's 28 games.