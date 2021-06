Hernandez went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in a Game 1 loss during Monday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

Hernandez took Carlos Rodon deep in his first two at-bats, including a 373-foot blast on Rodon's first pitch of the contest. The 31-year-old infielder is up to eight homers this season and seven in May. He's slashing .219/.305/.388 with 30 runs scored.