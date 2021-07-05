Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to Houston.
Hernandez hit his third homer in six games to tie the score at 3-3 in the eighth inning. In that span, he's added a double, five RBI and three runs scored. The second baseman has shown decent power with 14 long balls and a .408 slugging percentage, but he's hitting just .220 with 34 RBI and 49 runs scored through 79 contests overall. He could be due for some positive regression, as his .245 BABIP is 68 points below his previous worst season in the metric.