Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 5-0 win over the White Sox.

Hernandez opened the scoring with a solo shot in the third inning. He got aboard with a single in the seventh and scored on a Jose Ramirez homer. The 30-year-old Hernandez hasn't done much this year with a .188 batting average, .572 OPS, two home runs, five RBI and 14 runs scored in 25 games. He has yet to attempt a stolen base.