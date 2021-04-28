Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a double, a bases-loaded walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Twins.

In the third inning, Hernandez hit a double and scored on a Jose Ramirez double to give Cleveland a 3-2 lead. He then drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning to score Josh Naylor. The 30-year-old Hernandez has a meager slash line of .190/.299/.262 with one home run, four RBI, 11 runs scored and no stolen bases in 22 games this season. The second baseman usually hits near the top of the order, although outfielder Jordan Luplow and utilityman Amed Rosario have also hit leadoff at times this year.