Hernandez went 1-for-5 with a three-RBI triple and a run scored in Saturday's 9-2 win over Cincinnati.
Hernandez hit a bases-loaded triple in the fourth inning to extend Cleveland's lead to 6-1. In the sixth, Hernandez got aboard on a fielder's choice and scored on a Jose Ramirez double. Through 31 games, Hernandez has a .200/.304/.308 slash line with two home runs, eight RBI and 16 runs scored. He hasn't hit like a typical leadoff batter, but his .234 BABIP is well below his usual level, indicating he's had some poor luck early in 2021.