Indians' Cesar Hernandez: Not starting Thursday
Hernandez isn't starting Thursday's game against the Orioles.
Hernandez will get a breather after he went 3-for-10 with a triple, five runs and two RBI across the last three games. Ernie Clement will start at second base and bat ninth.
