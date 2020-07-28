site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Cesar Hernandez: On bench for nightcap
Hernandez is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a run scored during the matinee, but he'll head to the bench for Game 2. Yu Chang will take over at the keystone and bat seventh for Cleveland.
