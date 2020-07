Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI during Friday's 2-0 win over the Royals.

Hernandez scored the insurance run for the Indians on a double to left field that scored Roberto Perez. The second baseman was the leadoff hitter in this one, and he is expected to hold that role through most of the season. He is coming off a 2019 season in which he hit .279 with 14 home runs, 71 RBI, and a .333 on-base percentage.