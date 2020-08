Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, three RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's 13-0 win over the Reds.

Hernandez is now batting .319 with a .429 on-base percentage, though he's still without a homer or a steal this season. The second baseman's average exit velocity is up but he's been driving the ball into the ground way too much; only a handful of MLB regulars have a higher groundball rate right now.