Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a pair of walks and three runs scored in Sunday's 8-5 extra-inning loss to Minnesota.

Hernandez has bounced back in May after a slow start to the season. He has seven multi-hit efforts in his last 19 games, and he's only been held without a hit four times in that span. The second baseman remains a near-everyday leadoff hitter for Cleveland. He's racked up five home runs, 13 RBI and 24 runs scored in 43 contests this season.