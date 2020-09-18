Hernandez went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored Thursday against the Tigers.

Hernandez provided insurance with an RBI double in the eighth inning, giving Cleveland a 10-0 lead. However, he was busy throughout the contest, collecting three hits for the second time in his past three starts. Hernandez has provided steady contributions throughout the campaign, maintaining a .272/.340/.390 line with two home runs, 26 runs scored and 14 RBI across 217 plate appearances.