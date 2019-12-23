Play

Indians' Cesar Hernandez: Signs with Indians

Hernandez signed a one-year, $6.25 million contract with the Indians on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Hernandez was non-tendered by the Phillies at the beginning of December despite earning consistent playing time during his tenure with the team. The 29-year-old hit .279/.333/.408 with 14 home runs and 71 RBI in 2019 and will likely begin the season as the Indians' primary second baseman.

