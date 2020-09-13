Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Twins.
Hernandez collected three singles Sunday, scoring his only run in the third inning on a Franmil Reyes sacrifice fly. His first multi-hit game since Sep. 5 brought his batting average to .266 in 188 at-bats this season.
