Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Twins.

Hernandez got things started early with his leadoff shot in the bottom of the first inning. After going 26 games to start the season without a homer, the 30-year-old infielder has gone deep in back-to-back games. He's slashing .281/.364/.430 in 130 plate appearances.