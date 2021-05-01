site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Cesar Hernandez: Takes seat Saturday
Hernandez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox.
Hernandez will get a breather after he went 0-for-7 with a walk and a run across the last two games. Yu Chang will start at second base and bat seventh.
