Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 13-5 win over the Tigers.

Hernandez had his second three-hit performance this month and his fifth overall of the year. He scored in the first after leading off the inning with a single and then later roped an RBI double and scored again in the fourth. The 31-year-old is slashing .220/.299/.387 with 11 homers, 29 RBI, 46 runs scored and a 31:70 BB:K over 321 plate appearances. He's on pace for the worst hitting averages of his career and hasn't recorded a stolen base since 2019 after he averaged 17.5 steals in a season from 2015-2018.