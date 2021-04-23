Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Thursday's 6-3 loss to New York.
The second baseman has offered little to Cleveland's offense in his 65 at-bats, hitting .200 with just three extra-base hits and three RBI. Home runs have kept the Indians afloat, offensively, but Hernandez has only contributed one in that department. The lack of better options presumes to keep Hernandez near the top of the lineup for the foreseeable future, although he'll only offer fantasy value if his offense takes considerable strides forward.