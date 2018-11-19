Indians' Chih-Wei Hu: Dealt to Cleveland
Hu was traded to the Indians in exchange for infielder Gionti Turner on Monday.
The 25-year-old spent much of the season with the Rays' Triple-A affiliate, producing a 4.66 ERA and a 92:28 K:BB in 102 innings split between 19 starts and five relief appearances. He also has 23 innings of major-league experience under his belt from the past two seasons, allowing nine runs with a 21:7 K:BB in that span. Hu figures to be in the mix for a bullpen spot with his new club, though he does have an option remaining if Cleveland bolsters their bullpen more with veteran arms.
