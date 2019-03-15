Indians' Chih-Wei Hu: Returns to Triple-A
Hu was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Friday.
Hu was acquired by the Indians from the Rays in November but didn't showcase himself well in spring training with 12 runs allowed on 13 hits over four innings. The 25-year-old appeared in 11 games with the Rays over the last two seasons as he spent the bulk of his time at Triple-A Durham.
