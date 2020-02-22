Indians' Christian Arroyo: In lineup for spring opener
Arroyo (elbow) is in the Indians' lineup for Sunday's spring opener against the Royals.
Arroyo had been sidelined since June of 2019 with an elbow injury, but he'll be ready to return to action for the first game of spring training. The 24-year-old was traded to Cleveland last July and could compete for a major-league depth role to begin the season.
