Arroyo (elbow) and Hunter Wood were traded from the Rays to the Indians on Sunday in exchange for Ruben Cardenas and international signing money, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Arroyo has been on the shelf since June 13 due to an elbow injury, and there has yet to be an update on his recovery. Prior to suffering the injury, he was hitting .220 with two homers and seven RBI over 16 games this season for Tampa Bay.