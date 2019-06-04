Indians' Christian Cairo: Picked by Indians in fourth round

The Indians have selected Cairo with the No. 130 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A high-school shortstop from Florida, Cairo is just 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, and lacks standout tools. His worst tool is his below-average power, and he is pretty solid at everything else, although he is just a 50-grade runner. He has a strong commitment to LSU, but the Indians obviously think they can sign him.